Investigating the Bible: Better ways to communicate

By DAVID CARLSON PASTOR

This election season there is a drought of clear communication. Politicians on every side are notorious for dissembling like Mike McCurry, the White House Press secretary for President Bill Clinton. He was asked in a briefing whether the president would veto a bill curbing securities lawsuits. McCurry said: “Some of our friends are for it. Some of our friends are against it. And we’re standing with our friends.” In the Bible, God often demonstrates how to communicate clearly. Here are two methods.

Use words people understand. Early in the history of the Bible, there was one universal language. With this common tongue came plans to build a city and a tower reaching to the heavens. “…Behold, they are one people, and they have all one language, and …nothing that they propose to do will now be impossible for them.” (Genesis 11:3-4; English Standard Version used throughout.) However, honoring God was not part of their plans. Likely for this reason, God decided to come “…down and there confuse their language, so that they may not understand one another’s speech. So the Lord dispersed them from there over the face of all the earth and they left off building the city. There its name was called Babel, because there the Lord confused the language of all the earth.” (Genesis 11:7-9).

When a mob attacked the apostle Paul in Jerusalem, soldiers arrested him. He asked to speak to the horde. “And when he had been given permission, Paul standing on the steps, motioned with his hand to the people. And when there was a great hush, he addressed them in the Hebrew language, saying: ‘Brothers and fathers, hear the defense that I now make before you.’ And when they heard that he was addressing them in the Hebrew language, they became even more quiet.” (Acts 21:40- 22:1).

Use actions to support words. God promised to be with Moses and give him miraculous tools to lead Israel out of Egyptian slavery. He provided 10 plagues afflicting Pharaoh and Egypt, beginning with the nation’s water supply turning to blood and ending with the nighttime death of the first-born child of all Egyptians. When Egyptian armies pursued Israel, God opened a dry road on the bottom of the Red Sea for their escape. Pharaoh’s army followed them. God let the waters flood back, drowning the soldiers. “Israel saw the great power that the Lord used against the Egyptians, so the people feared the Lord, and they believed in the Lord and in his servant Moses.” (Genesis 14:31).

In the New Testament, the supreme example of a message supported by action is the life and death of Jesus Christ. “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth. (John 1:14). Paul wrote, “…Christ died for the ungodly. For one will scarcely die for a righteous person–though perhaps for a good person one would dare even to die–but God shows his love for us in that while we were still sinners, Christ died for us. (Romans 5:6-8).

Deeds prove words of love. William J. Bennet told the story of eight-year old Bradley, who decided he needed to make money. He made this invoice: Mother owes Bradley, for errands–$3, for taking out the trash–$2, for sweeping the floor–$2, for extras–$1. Total that Mother owes Bradley–$8. He left his note by his breakfast plate. At lunch, he sat down to eat and was delighted to see $8. Next to it was this note from his mother: What Bradley owes Mother: For being good to him–$0. For nursing him through chicken pox–$0. For shirts, shoes and toys–$0. For his meals and beautiful room–$0. Total that Bradley owes Mother–$0. After reading his mother’s bill, Bradley left the money on the table.

David Carlson Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) is a Polk County resident and graduate of Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).