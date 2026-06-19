By David Pastor • For the News-Register • June 19, 2026 Tweet

Investigating the Bible: A very good father

Erma Bombeck was a syndicated humorist, writing thousands of columns from 1965-1996. Here’s one from 1973: “When the good Lord was creating fathers, he started with a tall frame. A female angel nearby said, ‘What kind of father is that? If you’re going to make children so close to the ground, why have you put fathers up so high? He won’t be able to shoot marbles without kneeling, tuck a child in without bending, or even kiss a child without a lot of stooping.’ And ... God smiled and said, ‘Yes, but if I make him child-size, who would children have to look up to?’”

The first man that Jesus looked up to as father was Joseph. It’s no surprise that, in the Bible, Joseph is overshadowed by Jesus’ heavenly Father. However, Joseph’s quiet life demonstrated qualities of character for all who are father for a child.

Compassion. Joseph was engaged to Mary when he discovered she was pregnant. “And her husband Joseph, being a just man and unwilling to put her to shame, resolved to divorce her quietly.” (Matthew 1: 19, English Standard Version used throughout). His first reaction to this shocking discovery is extraordinary. Men of his day and ours would be angry and want revenge. Instead, Joseph’s first thought was concern for Mary and the difficulties that life would give her as an unwed mother.

Obedience to God. God soon explained Mary’s pregnancy to Joseph, when “...and angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream, saying, ‘Joseph, son of David, do not fear to take Mary as your wife, for that which is conceived in her is from the Holy Spirit. She will bear a son, and you shall call his name Jesus, for he will save his people from their sins.’” (Matthew 1:20-21). He did not hesitate to obey. “When Joseph woke from sleep, he did as the angel of the Lord commanded him; he took his wife, but knew her not until she had given birth to a son. And he called his name Jesus.” (Matthew 1:24-25).

Acceptance and love. The last mention of Joseph in the New Testament is indirectly by his wife when Jesus was 12 years old. Mary and Joseph traveled to Jerusalem for the Passover, and returning to Galilee, they assumed their son was in the large caravan. After a full day’s journey, they looked for Jesus and were alarmed when they couldn’t find him. Hurrying back to Jerusalem, they searched the city three days before they finally found him in the temple. “And his mother said to him, ‘Son, why have you treated us so? Behold, your father and I have been searching for you in great distress.’ And he said to them, ‘Why were you looking for me? Did you not know that I must be in my Father’s house?’” (Luke 2:48-49). The silence of scripture here speaks loudly: No fatherly reprimand, only acceptance of God’s role in the life of Jesus.

Acceptance and love for children should continue into adulthood. Chip and Joanna Gaines are successful entrepreneurs, founders of the Magnolia Market in Waco, Texas, and hosts of the television show, “Fixer Upper.” However, as a youth, Gaines and his father had worked thousands of hours together for the goal of professional baseball. In college, a new coach came and he got cut from the team. His father wanted him to transfer to a different school. Gaines realized he was good, but not at a professional level. And he dreamed of starting his own business. He didn’t want to tell his father, after all those years of his faithful support at games and in practice. When he finally told his dad, his father looked at him and said, “Son, I love you. If you’re telling me baseball is out, then it’s out. It’s OK.” Gaines wrote he knew “... that my dad loved me no matter what.”

Dave Pastor (yes, that is his last name, not his profession) lives in Oregon and graduated from Bethel Theological Seminary in Minnesota (M.Div., M.Th.).