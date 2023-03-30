Inmate walks away from FCI Satellite Camp

A Federal Correctional Institution-Sheridan inmate was discovered missing from the Satellite camp about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, according to a prison spokesperson.

He was identified as Ricardo Barraza Vizcarra, 27, a male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5-foot-8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds.

Vizcarra was sentenced in the Western District of Washington to a 96-month – eight years – sentence for possession of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

The United States Marshals Service, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been notified of his escape.

Anyone with information about Vizcarra’s whereabouts should contact the Marshals Service at 503-326-2209.

FCI officials immediately began and internal investigation into his disappearance.

The Satellite Camp is a minimum security facility that currently houses 321 male inmates.