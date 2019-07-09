Ingeborg "Inge" Eckberg - 1927 - 2019

Ingeborg “Inge” Eckberg passed away July 9, 2019, in Salem, Oregon. She was born August 3, 1927, in Vienna, Austria, one of 13 children of Milada and Joseph Drescher. She moved to the United States in 1947, and on August 9, 1947, she married Dale Jenner Eckberg. Dale passed away in 1990.

Inge is survived by a nephew, Erwin Selix of Oregon City; a niece, Monika York of Salem; grandnieces, Kristina Francis and Amber Richmond; grandnephews, Erik York and Robert Selix; great-grandnieces, Autumn Francis and Evelyn Francis; and great-grandnephew, Matthew Francis.

Inge loved playing with her niece, nephew and all the nieces and nephews who followed. She especially enjoyed parks and picking peaches with her family. She thoroughly enjoyed cooking, but was known as “the pie crust lady." Her pie crusts tasted like a butter cookie and most people enjoyed the pie crust more than the actual pie.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, at St. James Catholic Church. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com