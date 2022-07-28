Information sought related to explosive devices

McMinnville Police are investigating two recent incidents involving what appear to be homemade explosive devices.

The first incident occurred about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, July 24, in the southwest part of town.

During that incident an explosive device was tossed out of a moving vehicle and subsequently exploded, causing damage to some nearby vehicles and a residence. No one was injured during this incident.

The second incident occurred two days later when an unexploded device was found in the driveway of a residence in the northwest part of town.

The police department is seeking the community’s assistance with obtaining any video surveillance footage related to the incident on July 24.

If you have not already been contacted by the police, and you live anywhere in the southwest residential area contained within the boundaries of West Second Street, Southwest Hill Road, Southwest Fellows Street and Southwest Cypress Street, and you have video footage of any dark-colored vehicle driving past your residence between 3 and 3:30 a.m., call the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number at 503-434-6500 and ask to speak with an on-duty patrol supervisor. Reference case No. 22-2658.