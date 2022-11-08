Incumbent Potter ahead in Yamhill mayor race

Mayor Yvette Potter is winning re-election, according to early returns released at 8 p.m. by the Yamhill County Clerk’s Office.

More ballots remain to be counted, including those dropped into the box at Carlton City Hall this evening and mail ballots postmarked on Election Day. The Yamhill County Clerk's Office plans to resume counting Wednesday.

Potter, who was chosen for the city ticket at a citizen caucus in July, had 138 votes in early returns, or 62% of the total. Opponent Olen Pairin, who filed as an independent, has 85 votes, or 38%.

Todd Olivera ran a write-in campaign for the position. Write-ins will not be counted until later.

In the election for two spots on the Yamhill City Council, incumbent Kay Echauri has 159 votes, Shea Corrigan has 160 and Patty Pairan has 132. Both Corrigan and Pairan were chosen to run on the city ticket.

Yamhill voters can select any of the candidates; they don’t need to vote for the city ticket as a package.