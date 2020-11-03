By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • November 3, 2020 Tweet

Incumbent, challenger leading in Yamhill City Council race

Tim Askey Marci Hedin

Updated 10:40 p.m.: New numbers don't change expected outcome.

Incumbent Tim Askey and challenger Marci Hedin are leading in the race to fill two seats on the Yamhill City Council.

In the second report of votes from the Yamhill County Clerk's Office about 10:30 p.m., Askey has 257 votes, about 35% percent of those counted and Hedin had 245, or about 33.6% of votes counted, in initial returns released by the Yamhill County Clerk's Office. Erin Edelen Kutter, another challenger, had 210, or about 28.8%.

More votes remain to be counted. The Clerk's Office expects another run of ballots shortly after 10 p.m.

In addition to the seat Askey already holds, Yamhill Council has an opening for the position held by Jay Disbrow, who is retiring from the council.

Mayor Yvette Potter, running unopposed, was being handily re-elected.

Hedin and Kutter were running on the city ticket, chosen during Yamhill's caucus in July. Askey, who has served on the council for about 1 1/2 years, filed as an independent.

Askey said he hoped to continue serving on the council because many important issues and projects are in the works. He's learned a lot already and feels he can help shape Yamhill's future.

"I like listening and understanding other people's points of view," he said.

Kutter and Hedin, who were nominated at the caucus, both are Yamhill natives and graduates of Yamhill Carlton High School.

Hedin studied at DeVry University online after her 2007 YC graduation. Kutter studied history and political science at Linfield University after finishing YC in 2003.

Kutter, daughter of Jean Edelen, has one son. She owns a photography business and works with non-profits, particularly those that advocate for law enforcement officers.

Hedin also considers the Yamhill Fire Department like family, as well. Her father is Chief Brian Jensen; her mother, Esther Jensen, is active with the department, and she herself has been a volunteer since 2007.

She also works as medical records director at Forest Grove Rehab and Care Center. Hedin and her husband, Seth, have three children.