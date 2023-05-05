May 5, 2023 Tweet

In brief: Writers to be honored by Paper Gardens

The celebration also will mark the publication of the 30th Paper Gardens books containing winning stories, essays and poems by 56 authors. Each published author will receive a copy. Additional books cost $20.

The event will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. May 9 in the Chehalem Cultural Center, 415 E. Sheridan St., Newberg.

Authors Lisa Ohlen Harris and Annie Lighthart judged the 400-plus entries submitted for the contest, including those from young people from 24 schools.

For more information, email papergardensyamhill@gmail.com.