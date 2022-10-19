Illegal marijuana grow operation yields 77,000 pounds of pot worth millions

The largest marijuana seizure in the history of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office is now in the record books.

A search warrant was served on a rural Newberg property in the 14000 block of N.E. Stone Road Tuesday, Oct. 18, and seized was about 77,000 pounds of processed marijuana.

The street retail value of the haul in Oregon would be about $76.5 million, and on the East Coast, about $265 million.

Also seized were two AR-15 style rifles, a shotgun, multiple handguns, telescope and about $80,000 in cash. Receipts that were recovered showed multiple large wire transfers going from Oregon to Michoacan, Mexico.

Michoacán is located in Western Mexico, and has a stretch of coastline on the Pacific Ocean to the southwest.

Neighbors have often provided law enforcement agencies with information related to significant marijuana grow operations.

Sheriff’s Capt. Sam Elliott was largely responsible for tipping investigators off to the Stone Road grow. The 10-acre property is located between Highway 240 and North Valley Road.

“I frequently drive through the area,” Elliott told the News-Register. “I was smelling marijuana anytime I drove that way.”

Elliott said he first picked up the scent about three weeks ago.

“The odor was strong enough that the only time I’ve ever smelled it that strongly was when we have encountered other large marijuana operations in the county. It was overpowering.”

He said he asked detectives to investigate the property, and in the course of their work, they discovered the property was neither licensed or permitted to serve as a grow operation.

The unidentified property owner was leasing the land to two of the five subjects who were arrested. Further investigation will determine what role the property owner played in the grow.

The acreage had been converted to facilitate the growth, storage, processing, and packaging of marijuana to be shipped or transported out of the county, according to Elliott.

“Neighbors have known about this for a couple of years,” Elliott told the paper. “Everyone makes these (large grows) are legal. No one called us. Neighbors were told (by the subjects) that they had the licensing. They did not know how to verify that information.”

Documents and evidence was recovered that this operation was the work of a large-scale drug trafficking organization that was moving marijuana out of state.

The five individuals were charged with one count each of unlawful possession of marijuana by a person 21 years of age or older and unlawful manufacture of a marijuana item. Both charges are felonies.

The subjects were identified as Miguel Angel Valdovinos Chavez, 23; Ulises Valdovinos Chavez, 28; Jose Alfredo Esquivel Pimentel, 30; Francisco Franco Rodriguez, 23, and Luis Manuel Ruerrero Rubio, 32, all of Newberg. They were lodged in jail without bail.

“Whenever information regarding a case involving marijuana enforcement is released, we always see comments about enforcement of drug laws being a waste of time, or comments about marijuana being legal,” Elliott said.

He emphasized that nothing about this operation was legal.

“The amount of marijuana present at this address was unquestionably the result of illegal marijuana grows, which in nearly every circumstance we have seen in Yamhill County, exploits human labor in substandard conditions with no workplace protections or equitable pay,” Elliott said. “From coercion, deception to indentured servitude and threats of violence, withholding of pay or personal papers and possessions, these large-scale drug trafficking rings are the definition of organized crime, and span multiple states and countries”

There are no growing or processing licenses or permits for the Stone Road address or any individuals at the address that would have been issued by Oregon regulatory agencies.

The property essentially was set up as a receiving and processing facility, as the amount of marijuana on the property far exceeded what could be produced on the property, according to Elliott.

He said vehicles and trailers on the property yielded evidence that marijuana has been brought to the Stone Road property for further processing and packaging for shipment and sale.

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office received what Elliott characterized as “invaluable support and assistance” for the search warrant from the Oregon State Police, Port of Portland Police-PDX Task Force, Newberg-Dundee Police Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. The Sheriff’s Office Volunteer Response Unit also was on scene.