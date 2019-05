Hunter E. Cota - 2004 - 2019



Hunter E. Cota passed away May 22, 2019. Memorial services will be performed at 3:00 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Macy & Son in McMinnville, Oregon.

Memorial donations in Hunter's name may be made to Homeward Bound Pets. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.