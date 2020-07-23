Hundreds honor Willamina soldier
Rusty Rae/News-Register##A Macy and Son Funeral Director’s hearse passes by hundreds of supporters on Highway 18 with the body of Oregon Army National Guard soldier Pfc. Alexander Blake Klass of Willamina Thursday afternoon
Hundreds of flag-waving supporters lined both sides of Highway 18 on Thursday, hoping for a glimpse of the hearse that carried the body of Oregon Army National Guard soldier Pfc. Alexander Blake Klass of Willamina to McMinnville from the Portland International Airport.
Klass, 20, a 2018 Willamina High school graduate, died Saturday, July 4, as the result of a non-combat accident while serving in Operation Join Guardian in Kosovo.
The circumstances related to his death remain under investigation, according to Oregon Military Department spokesperson Maj. Stephen Bomar.
Oregon National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Karl Gatke of Newberg parked his pickup on Southeast Armory Way to view the procession. A 27-year Army veteran, he belongs to the same Clackamas unit as Klass, and said he knows some of the soldiers who are also members.
"It's sad anytime someone passes, and it's always too early," Gatke said. "It's sad that he's gone, but this is showing that all of you are cared about."
Gatke said it warmed his heart that so many people turned out to honor Klass.
"It's a Thursday afternoon, it's a warm day, there's COVID, and this many are here. I'm actually surprised."
----
Klass' body was flown from Kosovo to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and then on to Portland, where plane side honors were held with family present. The procession brought him to McMinnville.
McMinnville police led the way and the procession also included Newberg-Dundee police, a Sheridan/Southwest Polk/West Valley Fire District engine and a contingent of motorcyclists. The American Legion Post 21 Riders were among them.
"It's part of our mission as riders, to show support for vets, alive or otherwise," Post 21 Riders' Director Paul Schnell of Keizer said.
Macy and Son funeral directors are assisting the military with funeral arrangements, and the morturary was Klass' final destination on this day.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at noon Sunday, July 26 at Evergreen Memorial Park. The public is invited to attend.
Klass was assigned to the 162nd Infantry Regiment of the Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He joined the National Guard on Jan. 19, 2019, as an infantryman, and was scheduled to return home in November.
