By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • July 23, 2020 Tweet

Hundreds honor Willamina soldier

Rusty Rae/News-Register##A Macy and Son Funeral Director’s hearse passes by hundreds of supporters on Highway 18 with the body of Oregon Army National Guard soldier Pfc. Alexander Blake Klass of Willamina Thursday afternoon

Hundreds of flag-waving supporters lined both sides of Highway 18 on Thursday, hoping for a glimpse of the hearse that carried the body of Oregon Army National Guard soldier Pfc. Alexander Blake Klass of Willamina to McMinnville from the Portland International Airport.