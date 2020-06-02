Rusty Rae/News-Register## Miriam Vargas Corona, Executive Director of Unidos Bridging Community, spoke from the heart to those attending the vigil. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Quiet, peaceful signs were seen throughout the crowd of at the Vigil Monday evening. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Two McMinnville police officers stand in quiet repose in front of the memorial to three black people, including George Floyd, who were killed by police action in other states. Rusty Rae/News-Register ## A man gestures to police chiefs from McMinnville and Newberg police departments. Rusty Rae/News-Register## Tiffany Henness of McMinnville speaks to the crowd during Monday evening's vigil. Rusty Rae/News-Register## At the end of the vigil candles were lit in memory of the three fallen black citizens and seven minutes of silence was observed.

Hundreds attend Floyd community discussion and vigil

Several hundred people attended a McMinnville Justice for George racial injustice community discussion and vigil for George Floyd Monday night at the Ed Gormley Civic Plaza.

Minneapolis, Minnesota police officers arrested Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, on Monday, May 25, after a deli employee called 911, accusing him of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill.

During the course of making the arrest, Floyd was taken to the ground next to a police car, at which time officer Derek Chauvin, 44, kneeled on his neck, leading to his death on the street. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Hennepin County.

Eva Hales, Alyson Larkin, Amy Nelson and Melia Viner organized the event that lasted about two hours. It also honored Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Taylor, 26, and her boyfriend were asleep in their Louisville, Kentucky, apartment when three plainclothes police officers forced their way inside under a “no-knock” search warrant for a man who did not live there. Believing their home was being broken into, Walker, a licensed gun owner, grabbed his firearm and shot an officer in the leg. Police then fired 20 times into the apartment, killing Taylor.

A month earlier, Arbery, 25, who is black, was jogging near his home when he was followed and shot to death by two white men.

McMinnville Police Chief Matt Scales, Mariam Vargas Cornoa, executive director of Unidos Bridging Community, a Hispanic advocacy organization in McMinnville, addressed the crowd. There was also time allotted for many attendees to address the crowd. Questions were asked and personal stories told.

Scales said "disgusting acts" such as the one exhibited by Chauvin have no place in police work and humanity.

Yamhill County Sheriff Tim Svenson did not speak, but he attended, along with Newberg-Dundee interim Chief Jeff Kosmicki, Carlton Chief Kevin Martinez and members of the local criminal justice system, including District Attorney Brad Berry, Presiding Circuit Court Judge Cynthia Easterday and her colleagues at the county level.

Svenson said he was impressed with the turnout and the "voices I heard" during the event. He said it was well received by members of his department who viewed it via a Facebook live feed.