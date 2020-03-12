Huffman services postponed

Funeral services have been postponed for Bruce Huffman of McMinnville, who died March 5 at age 95.

Originally scheduled for March 22, the services will be postponed until coronavirus concerns ease, according to Macy & Son Funeral Directors.

Huffman was a longtime McMinnville resident who had worked for Linfield College. A World War II Navy veteran, he was known as half of the "Happy Huffmans" after he and his wife, Esther, gained national fame when a video of them trying to operate their computer went viral.