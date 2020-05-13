Household hazardous waste collection postponed to August

Yamhill County’s popular Household Hazardous Waste collection day, usually scheduled for mid-May, has been postponed until August, Solid Waste Coordinator Ashley Watkins said. As usual, there will be a second day in October.

Watkins said the Newberg collection day is scheduled for August 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waste Management Transfer Station on Wynooski Street.

The McMinnville collection day is scheduled for Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds.

In addition, Watkins said, “I have also created a list on the county webpage where HHW can be taken throughout the year locally: www.co.yamhill.or.us/content/solid-waste-hhhw.”

She said that people who are unable to attend the collection days or need to dispose of household hazardous waste before then can take the items elsewhere.

“The closest permanent facility they can utilize is Metro South Transfer Station in Oregon City,” Watkins said. The website is www.oregonmetro.gov/tools-living/garbage-and-recycling/garbage-recycling-hazardous-waste-disposal-oregon-city.

Watkins said her office will send postcards to county residents in late June or July, to remind them of the dates and locations.