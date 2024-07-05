Hot forecast, cooling shelters

Weather forecasters are saying Oregon will experience its first heatwave of the summer this weekend, prompting Yamhill County cities to open cooling centers.

According to Weather.com, local temperatures were expected to reach the 90s on the Fourth of July and top out at 98 degrees on Friday. Saturday and Sunday’s forecasts called for 101 and 102 degrees, dropping back into the 90s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

After that, a week of temperatures in the 80s is in the offing.

During the high temperatures, cooling centers are available in McMinnville at:

- The First Baptist Church, 2 to 7 p.m. today, July 5, through Tuesday, July 9

- McMinnville Public Library, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

- Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, 1234 N.E. 14th St., noon to 8 p.m. daily through Tuesday.

- In Grand Ronde, a cooling center is open at the Tribal Gymnasium.

- Sheridan American Legion Post 75, 125 N. Bridge St., is open for cooling from noon to 5 p.m daily through Tuesday.

Willamina Public Library serves as a cooling shelter from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through Tuesday.

In Newberg, cooling shelters are offered at:

- Newberg Public Library, noon to 6 p.m. today and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

- Newberg Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., noon to 8 p.m. today and Monday for those 11 to 21 years old.

- Second Street Drop-in Center, 504 E. First, is open from 10 a.m. to noon today, Monday and Tuesday.