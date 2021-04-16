Hot, dry weather leads to burn ban

Outdoor burning is banned throughout Yamhill County, according to the county fire chief.

Warming and cooking fires are allowed, but residents cannot burn yard debris or do any other burning. For more information about when and if burning is allowed, call 503-472-3344.

The weather forecast calls for slowly warming temperatures, low humidity and breezy conditions Friday through Sunday. Temperatures are expected to reach the 80s over the weekend, unusual for April.

Despite the hot weather, local rivers and lakes remain too cold for swimming, safety experts said.

Sunny, warm days are in the forecast at least through Wednesday, April 21.