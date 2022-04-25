Hoskinson just misses 2nd perfect game, settles for no-hitter in Mac’s 5-0 win over Crimson Tide

The senior righthander faced the minimum against the Crimson Tide, with his only blemish a passed ball in the second inning. Hoskinson promptly picked off Glencoe’s only baserunner with a perfect throw to second base.

In the seventh inning, Hoskinson capped the no-hitter with his 14th and 15th strikeouts.

Offensively, the Grizzlies gave their ace pitcher ample run support. Parker Guinn (2-3, two RBIs), Eli Rolfe (1-3, triple, RBI), Austin Weeks (1-3, RBI) and Evan Crawford (1-3, double, RBI) all drove in runs. Braden Woods went 2-4 in the leadoff spot.

After Hoskinson tossed the no-hitter Tuesday, Mac edged Glencoe 1-0 during Wednesday’s home contest.

Guinn pitched a complete game shutout, striking out five and allowing five total baserunners.

Crawford singled home the game’s lone run in the fourth inning. The junior catcher finished with three base hits in three at-bats.

Mac (14-1, 7-1 Pacific, second in 6A) finishes the series against Glencoe Friday evening at 5 in Hillsboro.