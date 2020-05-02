Homeward Bound Pets asks for donations on Giving Day

Homeward Bound Pets, the no-kill animal shelter and support program, is asking for donations on Giving Tuesday, May 5.

The global day of giving usually is held on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, but this year has been moved to May because of needs created by the coronavirus pandemic.

Due to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders, Homeward Bound is seeing revenue shortages. One of its main sources of revenue, the Homeward Bound Thrift Shop, is closed.

The HB Pets shelter remains open, providing food, shelter and other care to abandoned and neglected animals. Dog adoptions are continuing by appointment.

Donations to Homeward Bound can be made through the non-profit's website, www.hbpets.org, or by sending checks to Homeward Bound Pets, P.O. Box 8, McMinnville, OR 97128.