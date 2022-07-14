Hollis (Holly) Colleen Nelson 1954 - 2022

Hollis (Holly) Colleen Nelson passed away at home Wednesday, July 14, 2022, with her cherished family around her. Daughter of Bruce and Betty Graves of Sheridan, Oregon, Holly was born September 24, 1954.

She graduated from Sheridan High School in the Class of 1972, and Oregon State University, Class of 1977. Holly’s focus in journalism and photography while attending OSU opened the door to new opportunities in newspaper, corporate marketing and public relations, graphic design, as well as real estate. She led a full and adventurous life, always looking for the next new thing! Shortly after graduating with her degree from OSU, Holly began working at the McMinnville News-Register, taking on roles as a reporter and photographer before becoming an award-winning journalist and editor. Her next adventure led her to Evergreen International Aviation, where she was a corporate marketing and advertising manager for over 15 years. Holly’s keen eye and passion for graphic design were the inspiration behind McGrafix, one of her many small businesses.

The proverbial “band geek," Holly played trumpet in the OSU marching band, and throughout the years that followed her undergraduate studies, she remained involved and connected to the band program, playing trumpet in both the One More Time Around Marching Band and the OSU Alumni Marching Band. Holly also taught swimming lessons at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis, and in her free time loved to garden, cook and plan her next party. Holly raised her family not far from where she grew up, sharing with them a deep sense of family connection and community, as well as their Dutch heritage.

Holly is survived by her mother, Betty Graves; siblings, Randon Graves and Royce Graves (Mary); as well as her three children, Keri Tripiano, Alison Ocampo (Randy) and Brandon Nelson; her grandchildren, Teagan and Annemieke Ocampo; and numerous beloved extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rick Nelson; her father, Bruce Graves; her sister-in-law-law, Connie Graves; and son-in-law, Mario Tripiano.

A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 21, at Green Crest Cemetery in Sheridan. A celebration honoring Holly’s life and memory will be held at a later date. Macy & Son's website will be updated once the date and location are finalized.