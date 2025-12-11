December 11, 2025 Tweet

Holiday Giving 2025

Amity Tree of Giving : Amity Volunteer Firefighters will install a Tree of Giving at First Federal, 110 Maddox Ave., Amity. To participate, select a tag from the tree and return the unwrapped gift to the bank or Amity City Hall. Gifts will be wrapped and delivered by volunteers. For details, call Amity City Hall at 503-835-3711.

Henderson House : Henderson House is holding a “Holiday Giving” campaign with a wish list and a donation page set up at hendersonhouse.org/holiday-giving. Gifts will be given to the clients Henderson House serves and donations will go toward services for survivors. Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Henderson House Advocacy Center, 610 S.E. First St. McMinnville. For more information, email Rachel Flores at rflores@hendersonhouse.org or call the Advocacy Center at 503-472-0244.

HiFi Wine Bar : The wine bar is accepting food donations for Yamhill Community Action Partnership (YCAP) through Dec. 19. Canned or packaged foods can be donated at the wine bar, 711 N.E. Third St., open 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The bar will be closed on Thanksgiving day. For details, visit yamhillcap.org/donatefood.

Home kits : Yamhill Community Action Partnership is accepting donations for its “Holiday Street-to-Home Kits” for local families in need. Items needed include cleaning products, towels, sheets and dishes to go to local families who are transitioning off the street and into their new home. For a list of items needed, or for more information, contact Mariana at 503-687-1482 or marianad@yamhillcap.org .

Sheridan Tree of Giving : The Sheridan First Federal Bank will hold a Tree of Giving to help local families this holiday season. Tags with needed items are available for participants to pick up at Sheridan First Federal Bank. Donations can also be made using cash or check donations. Check should be made to Sheridan Tree of Giving. For more information, email sheridantreeofgiving@gmail.com .

Shop with a Cop: The McMinnville Police Department is holding its fifteenth-annual Shop with a Cop event. Local children will get to shop individually with an officer. Donations can be made in person or by mail to the McMinnville City Police Department, 121 S.W. Adams St. Checks should have “Shop With a Cop” written in the memo line. For details, call 503-434-7307 option 5, or visit the police department.

Shop with a Sheriff : Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Foundation is collecting monetary donations for its annual Shop with a Sheriff program. Children who have been selected for the program by their school will be invited to shop personally with deputies. Donations can be made online or mailed to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Foundation, ATTN: Shop with a Sheriff, P.O. Box 772, McMinnville, OR., 97128. For details, visit ycsofoundation.org/shop-with-a-sheriff.

Sock drive : Provoking Hope is holding a sock drive, “Socks for the Sole”, to benefit the local homeless community. New or gently-used socks as well as other winter weather items including hats, gloves, scarves, coats and blankets can be donated at various locations in McMinnville, including, the McMinnville Public Library and Aquatic Center, Senior Center, Grocery Outlet, Awaken Church, Calvary Church, Les Schwab and Key Bank.. For more information, contact Kari Smith at 971-438-5451 or karis@provokinghope.com .

Feed Hope 2025 Food Drive : Monetary donations can be made to support local families in need this season, at both Safeway and Albertsons locations in McMinnville and Newberg. Pre-filled bags of groceries can also be purchased for $15, $20 or $25 at Roths Fresh Market in McMinnville. Donations of nonperishable food items can also be brought to McMinnville High School from Dec. 1-19. For details, email ginab@yamhillcap.org .

Toy & Joy : Tualitan Valley Fire and Rescue Volunteer Association is collecting monetary donations and new, unwrapped items for local children for the holidays. Gifts must be dropped off by Dec. 12. For more information, and to arrange drop off, call organizers at 503-259-1502 .

YOOP Holiday Tree : Youth Opportunity Occupations Program (YOOP) of McMinnville and Newberg hosts a giving tree at McMinnville Library to provide holiday gifts for youths aged 16-24 in Yamhill County. Some tags will include children. In McMinnville tags are available at First Federal or the Public Library. In Newberg, tags are available at the Newberg Public Library Participants can choose a tag and send the specified gift unwrapped, in a gift bag, to the address provided. YOOP provides free educational and vocational opportunities for local young adults. For more information, call 503-883-9768 in McMinnville or 503-554-1461 in Newberg .

To submit a holiday giving opportunity, email events@newsregister.com.