Marcus Larson/News-Register##Life Flight arrives to the scene of a crash Monday evening on Highway 18 near Durham Road southwest of McMinnville. Occupants of a van that collided with a school us were seriously injured. No injuries of riders on the bus were initially reported.

Highway 18 reopened southwest of McMinnville following crash involving school bus

Life Flight and emergency personnel from multiple agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash Monday evening on Highway 18 at Durham Road, southwest of McMinnville near the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center.

A school bus was among three vehicles involved in the crash, according to initial reports. No injuries were reported from bus riders, however Life Flight was called to the scene for serious injuries to victims in another vehicle involved.

The bus was carrying students from the after school program at Sue Buel Elementary in McMinnville. Students were transferred to another bus, then taken back to school for parents to pick them up.

Both lanes of traffic were closed to traffic for about an hour. The highway reopened about 6 p.m., with delays ongoing while cleanup of the scene continued.