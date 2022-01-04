High water shuts Wheatland Ferry down

High water on the Willamette River has forced the Marion County Public Works Department to temporarily stop operation of the Wheatland Ferry.

The ferry does not operate when the river level reaches 15 feet. A "river level reading" link is available on the ferry website, https://www.co.marion.or.us/PW/ferries/Pages/wheatlandhours.aspx. At 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the river level was almost 17 feet.

Normal operating hours are 5:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., seven days a week, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas days.