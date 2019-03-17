Helicopter crashes in rural Newberg; no one injured

Photos courtesy Newberg-Dundee Police Department##The pilot and passenger, father and son, were uninjured when their helicopter crashed Sunday afternoon in rural Newberg.

The pilot was identified as Robert Taylor, 46, of Washington state. His brother, Aaron Taylor, 43, of Beaverton, was a passenger.

Newberg-Dundee police gave this account:

The Taylors were flying the 1977 MD 500 series helicopter from Beaverton to McMinnville when it lost power and they were forced to make an emergency landing.

"The pilot's quick thinking and extensive flying background can be credited for their survival," officer Brian Hagen said.

The helicopter was heavily damaged and released back to the Taylors at the scene once the preliminary investigation was completed.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to check the scene for fire or fuel leaks. None was found. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were notified of the incident.