Helen Dalton 1942 - 2022

Helen Dalton passed away April 30, 2022, in Prineville, Oregon. She was born June 20, 1942, in Quapaw, Oklahoma, but Oregon was her home. She was a faithful member of the Jehovah's Witnesses congregation.

She is survived by her brother, Larry Keller; two sons, Mark Cox and Brian Martinez; step-sons, Robby Dalton and Randy Dalton; step-daughter, Becky Davis; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Dalton; son, Matthew Cox; step-son, Rocky Dalton; and siblings, Oie Keller, Corliss Fox and Leila Holmes.

She will be forever in our hearts.