Helen C. Baley 1924 - 2020

Helen C. Baley of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 96. Helen was the first child of Sylvester Cross and Frances (Moore) Cross, born on Mother’s Day, May 11,1924, in Warrenton, Oregon.

After the birth of her sister, Ellyn, the family moved to McMinnville, where Helen and Ellyn attended elementary through high school, graduating during the WWII years. Helen attended Linfield College, studying Home Economics. She and her high school sweetheart, John (Johnny) Northup, married when he was home on leave from the Air Force. After the war, John earned degrees in Secondary Education and the couple lived in several locations where he taught, while Helen tended to the home and a growing family. Now with four children, Helen and John settled in McMinnville, creating a loving home for their family. They attended First Baptist Church, where Helen sang in the choir.

After an extended illness, John died at the age of 44, and Helen was left to raise three children still at home. She eventually remarried and moved to California, where she became a business owner and operated two nut and candy shops until retiring to Kalispell, Montana. When her husband, Ira Baley, died in 1992, she returned to McMinnville after a 21-year absence.

Regardless of where she lived, Helen always created a beautiful home and yard. She was very creative and was a talented seamstress. In her 60s she took up counted cross-stitch and created many precisely crafted pieces. She had a life-long interest in gardening and meticulously maintained her own yard well into her 80s. Helen loved to play Scrabble and often outscored her opponents. She also enjoyed traveling, reading and lively games with her Pinochle group.

Helen is survived by daughter, Candice (Colin) Cameron; son, John Mark (Martha) Northup; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by daughters, LaJeanne Bogumil and Frances Rasmussen; grandson, Walter Rasmussen; and sister, Ellyn.

The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Helen's caregivers, Maria and Scott, who have lovingly and graciously tended to Helen for the past two years.