Heavy rain, even snow predicted overnight

April showers may turn into heavy rain and even snow overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters say most snow will fall at higher elevations, although some may be seen on the valley floor north of McMinnville. Rain will be heavy, especially between 3 and 10 a.m. Monday.

The weather service said up to 1 inch of snow may accumulate in the southern part of the Willamette Valley, as well, so use caution if traveling south or over the Coast Range.

High winds also are predicted. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph will hit overnight, with some winds gusting up to 40 mph.

Wind, rain and snow are expected to continue on and off for the rest of the week. Even Saturday, April 16, the day when Easter egg hunts are scheduled, is expected to be rainy with a possibility of snow showers.