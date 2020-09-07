Heather Lynn Blum 1973 - 2020

On Monday, September 7, 2020, Heather Lynn Blum, age 47, passed away in McMinnville, Oregon. Heather was born December 26, 1973, to Gail Holmes and Rodney Dean Mealue.

She grew up in Willamina, Oregon, and graduated from McMinnville High School in 1992. She was a wonderful mother to her daughters, Sierra and Cheyenne Blum. She was a loving friend to everyone she met, and she will be forever missed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for any donations to go to Homeward Bound Pet Shelter. For any questions or concerns, please contact Cheyenne Blum73@gmail.com.