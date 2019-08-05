Harry Dale Steele 1937 - 2019

Harry Dale Steele passed away August 5, 2019, at home in McMinnville, Oregon. Harry was born August 11, 1937, in Danville, Illinois, to Ted and Kay Steele. He had two brothers, two sisters and two half-brothers. He’s survived by his son, Jerry; his two daughters, Vikki and April; 21 grandkids and their spouses; 13 great-grandkids; as well as countless friends he considered family.

Harry joined the Army in his senior year at Sherwood High School, proudly served both overseas and domestically. After being honorably discharged, he met and married the love of his life, Phyllis Lee Lacey, on April 4, 1959. They raised their family in Sherwood until his retirement, when they moved to McMinnville.

Harry was a man who loved without any expectation. One of the things Harry enjoyed was going to garage sales, collecting an array of different things for everyone--from marbles to giraffes, smoking pipes, to little things that would bring him or someone he loved a bit of joy.

From the kid he was to the man he became, Harry was a dad, grandpa, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and all around wonderful, devoted man who will be greatly missed. But most of all, we will miss his hugs. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.