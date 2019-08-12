Harriet R. Mays 1928 - 2019

Surrounded by the love of family and friends, Harriet Ruth Mays, 90, a longtime resident of the Hillsboro community, died peacefully at home August 12, 2019, which was also her 69th wedding anniversary.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Tualatin Plains Presbyterian Church (Old Scotch Church), 30685 N.W. Scotch Church Road in Hillsboro, with Lay Pastor Chris Macfarlane and Pastor Tracie Bullis co-officiating. Concluding Rites and Interment will be private in the church cemetery.

Family and friends are requested to wear bright colors in honor of Harriet’s love for beauty in nature and all things and are invited to attend a reception immediately following the church ceremony, to be held in the fellowship room in the basement of the church.

Harriet R. Mays was born September 3, 1928, in Holcomb, Kansas, the daughter of the late Harley and Bessie (Messerschmitt) Martin. She was raised and received her early education in Coolidge, Kansas. At age 13, her family relocated to Yamhill, Oregon, where she completed high school, graduating from Yamhill High School in the Class of 1946. She was determined to continue her education and was able to put herself through college at Linfield in McMinnville, Oregon, working multiple jobs, and with the support of several faculty who saw her potential. She graduated in 1950 with a Bachelor of Science in education, and a minor in home economics.

She was united in marriage to Elmer C. Mays on August 12, 1950, in McMinnville. They began their married life in Portland, but two weeks after their wedding, Elmer was called into active duty and stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Harriet completed one year of teaching at Parkrose Junior High School before joining Elmer in Hawaii, until his active duty was completed. They subsequently resided in a number of communities in Oregon--North Plains, Oregon City, St. Helens, Clatskanie, Lebanon, and Washington--Seattle, and Louisiana--Bogalusa, as a result of Elmer’s work. Upon retirement, Elmer and Harriet returned to the Hillsboro area where they have resided for the last 36 years.

Her life exemplified her strong faith, commitment to her family and friends, and ready willingness to help others. Harriet and Elmer found a church home in each community in which they lived. Most recently, she was a longtime active member of Tualatin Plains Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, including as an ordained deacon, choir member and gardener, and always had a welcoming word and smile for newcomers and guests. She was also an active member of P.E.O. Chapters T in Clatskanie, DA in Lebanon, AS in Covington, Louisiana, BH in Hillsboro, a philanthropic, educational organization where women celebrate, educate and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.

Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Bessie; her sisters, Helen Hesse, Ruby Giddings and Hazel Schmoe; and her brother, Jim Martin.

Survivors include her husband, Elmer Mays of Hillsboro; her sons and daughters-in-law, Wayne and Carolyn (Kramer) and Warren and Valerie (Poche); her daughter and son-in-law, Ruth and Gordon Thomas; her sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn and Irvin Teegarden; and her sister-in-law, Gladys Martin. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jesse Mays (Kathy Le), Martin Mays (Holly), Miles Thomas and Josh Poche; many nieces and nephews; and Cristina Seleme (Requejo), our beloved exchange student from Argentina.

The family suggests remembrances, in lieu of flowers, may be contributions in her memory to Tualatin Plains Presbyterian Church, or The P.E.O. Oregon State Chapter Charitable Trust (c/o Carol Hungerford, Treasurer, Oregon State Chapter P.E.O., 699 McNary Estates Dr. N. Keizer OR 97303.)

