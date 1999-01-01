Harold Lee Teske 1938 - 2020

Harold Lee Teske was born May 18, 1938 in Oregon City, Oregon, to William Fred Teske and Martha (Yiager) Teske. He had one sister and three brothers. The family grew up in the Oregon City area.



Harold was married to Sally Glenn from 1958 to 1968. They had four children Randy Teske, Kenny Perkins, Mikell Perkins, and Joyce Teske. Harold married Kay (Naomi LaVora) Colvin on February 2, 1969. Harold was stepdad to Connie Hensley, Shelly Grady, Randy Rose, and Kevin Rose.



Harold served six years in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged in September 1964. Harold made his living as a logger. In his later years he farmed, raising and butchering cows and pigs.



Harold loved fishing, hunting, and making home made brews and sausage. He liked helping others and was a long-time volunteer at the Grand Ronde Food Pantry. He particularly loved raising and caring for his many dogs. He valued the time he spent with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.



He was survived by his four children, four step children, 22 grandchildren, and 34 great grandchildren.



Harold passed away on December 29th at 6:00am at his home in Grand Ronde. He passed away comfortably in his sleep with his dogs and family near him. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Kay, and his child Joyce.



Services will be held later in the spring when hopefully more family and friends are able to gather. Harold will be greatly missed and forever loved.