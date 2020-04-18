Harold Cleo Payne 1930 - 2020

Harold Cleo Payne passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, at Rock of Ages Mennonite Home in McMinnville, Oregon.

Harold was born April 29, 1930, to William and Catherine Payne, at the family home where he grew up west of Yamhill. He graduated from Yamhill-Carlton Union High School in 1948. Following high school, Harold served in the military. He met his future wife, Virginia Philippi, through his cousins and mutual friends. They were married at St. John Lutheran Church on February 23, 1952.

Following the completion of his military service, Harold started his own logging business with his brother, LeLand. His career evolved through various endeavors and partnerships to become Harold Payne Logging. He did contract logging work throughout Yamhill, Tillamook and Polk counties for various timberland owners, with his primary customer being Willamette Industries. Harold enjoyed church, hunting, fishing, gardening, square dancing and spending time with his family.

Harold is survived by his daughters, Judy Bischopink (Bob) and Janene Edgerton (Rob); son, Mike Payne (Nancy); brothers, Kenneth Payne and LeLand Payne; sisters, Fern Seward, Wilma King and Joan Lane; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Donations can be made to Rock of Ages Endowment Fund, 15600 S.W. Rock of Ages Road, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

