Happy Halloween: Spooky stuff planned tonight

Kirby Neumann-Rea/News-Register##ZOMBIE ZONE: Runners avoid getting caught by a zombie (tagged with a foam noodle) in some pre-Halloween fright-fitness fun on Saturday, Oct. 28, in the second annual Zombie Run, hosted by McMinnville Parks & Recreation at Jay Pearson Neighborhood Park. Zombie Serenity Franke chases Denver Bice, center, and Joe Villanueva, among 60 runners dashing the length of the park trail. The goal was to retrieve four tokens — water, shelter, food, and health -- to get an antidote and return to “survivor camp” for a prize. “Stay sharp on your feet because you never know what might encounter,” Gina Parks, event coordinator, told runners in the afternoon and evening sessions. The route was 3 kilometers, “depending on how much dodging and escaping you need to do,” Parks said. Zombies were played by Mac High drama club members. “Another acting opportunity,” said Franke, a junior who is club president. “And we got to do cool makeup.” Each participant received an emailed photo. In the evening Zombie Run, the path was lighted and blacklight decorations and glow sticks marked the token stations.

Halloween night brings a wide array of spooky (and some not-so-spooky) events. Here is an updated list:

* McMinnville’s Third Street will fill with costumed trick-or-treaters from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, for the annual Halloween event, hosted by the McMinnville Downtown Association.

* A haunted house will be open from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, in the Carlton American Legion Hall. Admission is $5 per person or a food donation for veterans, or $20 per family.

* Baker Creek Community Church, 325 N.W. Baker Creek Road, hosts a drive-through “treats” event, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31. -- this is an update of an incorrect time appearing in the print edition.

* Lillie’s Sweet Shop, 734 S.W. Gilson St., hosts a “Haunted Bakery” event, a young-kids friendly event in the bakery, 5:30 to 8 p.m.. Tuesday, Oct. 31, with bakery tours and “Tim Burton-inspired” cookies and hot spiced cider served. The shop is located a block west of Highway 99W near Linfield Avenue.

* Sheridan Public Library, 142 N.W. Yamhill St., will show “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 31. Admission is free. For more information, call 503-843-3420.

* Yamhill Fire Protection District will host an all-ages “Halloween Spook-Tacular” from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31, at the fire hall, 275 S. Olive St. in Yamhill. Activities will include a costume parade at 5 p.m., a costume contest, and hot chocolate and chili bars. Free. Donations accepted for the organization’s EMS fundraiser.

* Lum’s Buick GMC, 830 N.E. Highway 99W, McMinnville, will host its annual Trunk or Treat event from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. Children can trick-or-treat, and the business or nonprofit organization that sets up the best booth will win a prize.

* Vineyard Heights, 345 S.W. Hill Road, McMinnville, will host trick-or-treating and other activities from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

* The Carlton Business Association will host trick-or-treating in downtown Carlton from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Saturday, Nov. 4

* The Walnut City Rollers will host a post-Halloween costume skating event from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, in the Leslie Lewis Pavilion at the Yamhill County Fairgrounds. Free. Prizes for best costumers. Pre-register at walnutcityrollers.com.