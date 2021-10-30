Hans Simon 1943 - 2021

Beloved husband, father, father-in-law, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend, Hans "the Swiss" Simon passed away October 30, 2021, at the age of 78 due to complications from a fall. The youngest of four children, Hans was born April 27, 1943, in Niederbipp, Switzerland, to Friederich Simon and Emma Felber-Simon.

In 1964, after receiving his business degree from Institute Jura, Hans left his beloved homeland of Switzerland for adventure in Canada and the USA. He learned his fifth language, English, as he traveled across the Unired States. In 1969, while working as a manager for Timberline Lodge, he found more than adventure when he met Linda McGinley. In 1970, they married. Their family soon grew, welcoming twin girls, Erika and Elisabeth, in 1970, along with another daughter, Teresa, in 1973. In 1974, after leading the Portland Golf Club, Hans, his beautiful wife and daughters made McMinnville, Oregon, home. Hans thrived as the GM of Michelbook Country Club for 12 years. Eventually, he retired, and the couple bought property near Mount Hood, where their story began, coming full circle to the days of their courtship. Hans relished time working on their property, taking care of his huge garden, his honeybees, a variety of farm animals, but especially his Bernese Mountain dogs. If Hans wasn’t working on the farm, he could be found skiing, cooking a gourmet dish, or dancing to his favorite Swiss folk music. His love for his wife Linda and his love and faith in Christ Jesus only grew over the years. His greatest treasures became his eight grandchildren, one of whom, Caroline, was, unquestionably, one of the first to meet him at the gates of Heaven along with a small herd of Bernese Mountain dogs. Hans’s ever entertaining, intelligent, tender-hearted and dynamic personality meant life with Hans was always an adventure.

His family grieves his leaving but is confident of reuniting with him because of the promise Christ offers all that would rely on Him for forgiveness and new life. Hans is survived by many dear friends and family members, including his wife, Linda; his daughters and their families; his brothers, Fritz and Rudolf; and his twin sister, Verena.

Call or text Linda at 503-351-1915.

Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at Walk After Christ Church, 12420 N.E. Siskiyou St., Portland OR 97230