Gwendolyn Margaret Grimm 1935 - 2021

Gwen went to be with her very proud Heavenly Father on May 27, 2021. Without a doubt she heard Him say, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.” Gwen was the cherished wife of Darwin “Cub” Grimm, and the beloved mother and best friend to her two children, Gary and Janice McGinty (Davis), and adored her only grandchild, Lee McGinty.

Gwendolyn Margaret Grimm was born in St. Maries, Idaho, to Frank and Margaret (Gross) Nichols, and was joined by two sisters, Patricia Neese and Shirley Purcell (deceased). As a teenager, Gwen moved with her family to Lewiston, Idaho. Little did she know as she was walking to the junior high school her freshman year she would be spotted by the future love of her life, Darwin. They were introduced the following year when Gwen was a sophomore and Darwin was a senior, and one date was all it took for Darwin. They married on June 2, 1953, two days after Gwen graduated from high school, and shared a God-led life six days shy of 68 years.

Gwen thrived as a pastor’s wife, and Darwin gives her all the credit for their successful Oregon pastorates in Grand Ronde, Prineville, West Moreland (Portland) and Sheridan. She never met a stranger and radiated a rare combination of joy, gentleness, acceptance, sweetness, kindness and grace. She loved to read, especially her well-worn and underlined Bible, and music was her passion. All their churches benefited from her musical gift of being able to play on any keyboard “by ear."

Gwen loved to laugh and kept her keen sense of humor until the end. She is up in Heaven now, sharing good times with many of the wonderful church family members who went before her.

She radiated God’s love. She showed love. She gave love. She will forever be loved.

There will be a viewing from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the West Valley Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021.