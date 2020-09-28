Gwendolyn (Mason) Rohde 1931 - 2020

Gwendolyn L. Rohde passed away September 28, 2020, at the age of 89 in McMinnville, Oregon, leaving a legacy of a life well-lived.

Gwen was born July 15, 1931, in Fort Robinson, Nebraska, to Marie and Harry Mason. The family moved to McCoy, Oregon, in 1935. Gwen enjoyed playing high school sports and met Gene, her husband, at the roller skating rink.

Gwen married Eugene (Gene) Earl Rohde on October 21, 1950. In 1952, Gwen gave birth to Randy Rohde, followed by Julie in 1955, and then Cathy in 1964. Gwen deeply cherished her eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, with the ninth expected in a few days.

Gwen worked for Elliot Feed and Seed as a bookkeeper, and helped Gene managed a 640-acre farm while raising their three children. They lived on their farm until 2014, when they moved to a retirement home in McMinnville.

Gwen was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; and her grandson, Brett Rohde.

There will be a family graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Amity Christian Church or the Brett Rohde Scholarship Fund in care of Amity School District.