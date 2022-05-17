By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • May 17, 2022 Tweet

Grizzly girls nab 2nd at districts; Angevine qualifies for state

Marcus Larson/News-Register file photo## McMinnville’s Alex Armenta (left) and Jackie Denley, pictured during a league match earlier in the season, recently advanced to the district quarterfinals during the Class 6A Pacific Conference Girls Tennis Championships at Century High School.

HILLSBORO – First-year head girls tennis coach Lily Elmer steered her team to a second-place finish during last Friday’s Pacific Conference District Championships at Century High School. The Grizzlies were runners-up to the Sherwood Bowmen, who ended Mac’s one-year reign as district champions.

“Overall, we did well,” noted Elmer. “We placed second in league and districts after overcoming so many obstacles this season.”

The Grizzlies have faced a slew of injuries and illnesses this year, Elmer explained, but that didn’t stop the team from stringing together double-digit conference victories.

Mac featured one state qualifier at the district tournament: senior Lucy Angevine. The multi-sport athlete is set to conclude her athletic career this weekend at Tualatin Hills Tennis Center in Beaverton.

Angevine earned second place in singles at the district competition. During her journey to the championship match, the veteran Grizzly had to overcome a lengthy semifinal test.

“We decided halfway through the match she needed to change her style of play,” noted Elmer. “We told her to focus on playing exceptional defense to get every ball back.”

Angevine embraced the challenge, eventually prevailing in four-and-a-half hours to advance to the district title contest.

“During the title match, I was at a loss of words for how proud I was (of Lucy),” said Elmer. “She showed her work ethic and character in this tournament.”

Mac also featured two doubles teams which advanced to the district quarterfinals. Alex Armenta and Jackie Denley, who found consistent success as partners the past two seasons, won a pair of matches as the number-four seed.

“They complement each other. Jackie has one of the best cross-court forehands I’ve seen, and Alex is dynamic at the net,” said Elmer.

Hannah Hamblin and Liliana Larrea also reached the quarterfinals as an unseeded pairing.

“They have great chemistry with each other. They’re a very consistent team. They’ve been a surprising team all season,” noted Elmer.