Gregory Tompkins 1975 - 2021

Gregory Michael Tompkins entered eternity on January 11, 2021.

The first son of Mike and Candi Tompkins, Greg was born August 19, 1975, in Salem, Oregon. His brother Mark joined him two years later. He grew up on a farm and spent hours with his brother playing outside, scampering up and down the hillside and tearing around on their motorcycles. He was intrigued by electricity and that fueled a lifelong interest in electronics and a career in IT. He also had a love for plants, especially hydroponics. He was employed at Adidas and several prominent plant nurseries.

Growing up, Greg traveled with his family to Mexico for month-long winter trips where he learned to swim and fish with his Grandpa Don. He was fluent in Spanish. He attended Amity Grade School, Salem Academy, Western Mennonite and graduated from George Fox University with a double major in Business and Spanish.

Greg is survived by his parents; brother, Mark; nephew, Samuel; grandparents, Don and Phylis Tompkins, and Patty Ediger; special friends, Janet and Michael Zultanski; and many uncles, aunts and cousins who loved him. He will be remembered for his great smile and his willingness to help others with their computer issues.

Contributions in honor of Gregory Tompkins may be made to NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness.

A graveside service at Hopewell Cemetery will be held at a later date.