Greg H. Kirkland 1950 - 2020

Greg H. Kirkland made the journey to heaven on March 13, 2020, in McMinnville, Oregon, at the age of 69, after a long and courageous battle with liver disease.

Greg, the oldest of four children, was born to Hal and Mary Kirkland in Everett, Washington. Greg grew up in the Seattle area but graduated from Sunset Hight School in Beaverton, Oregon. He returned to Seattle in 1968 to attend the University of Washington. He graduated in 1972 and was a lifelong Husky fan. While in Seattle, he met Lana (his wife) and they married in 1973. Greg and Lana had a son, Lance, in 1974, and a daughter, Keri, in 1976.

Greg was a successful businessman, working in the industrial engine marketplace for 50+ years. For the majority of that time, he was the owner and operator. Greg retired in mid-2016 when his son Lance succeeded him.

While Greg was known for his business acumen, he was a man of strong faith and conviction. He expressed this through his integrity, love and overall character. Greg left an indelible footprint all over the world through his business travels. To Greg’s family, he was a loving, faithful and steadfast husband, a loving and supportive dad, a loyal son, a fun and devoted grandpa/grampy, and the best friend you could ever have. Greg was truly a Godly example to all of us.

Greg is survived by his wife, Lana; his mom, Mary, his son, Lance and wife Trisha; daughter, Keri and husband Scott; grandchildren, Jenna, Jessica, Gabriel and Nene; as well as countless extended family and friends.

Greg will forever be in our hearts and will be missed deeply and dearly every day by his family.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.