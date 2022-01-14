Grand Ronde woman killed in Highway 22 crash

She was identified as Elisabeth Robin, 34, according to the Oregon State Police.

OSP gave this account of the crash that occurred about 7 a.m.:

Robin was operating a Toyota Camry westbound that crossed the centerline and collided head-on with an International tractor-trailer log truck driven by Travis Flatt, 31, of Toledo.

She was extricated from her vehicle within nine minutes of the first Southwest Polk Fire District crew arriving at the scene and transported to Salem Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Flatt was not injured.

The highway was shut down for about seven hours while the crash was investigated and the scene cleared, which included a crew from NWFF Environmental cleaning up a fuel spill.

An Oregon Department of Transportation crew established a detour while the highway was closed.