Grand Ronde man dies in Highway 18 crash

Oregon State Police reported Monday evening that a crash on Highway 18 near Sheridan earlier in the day resulted in the death of a 50-year-old man from Grand Ronde.

Keith Bacchetti sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Tawnya Bacchetti, 52, of Grand Ronde, a passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta driven by Keith Bacchetti, was transported to the hospital with injuries.

OSP said preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Mustang, operated by Clayton Gruber, 26, of Dallas, was eastbound when it lost control, crossed into the westbound lane and struck the Jetta. Gruber was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The Mustang then struck a Toyota Rav 4 operated Stanley Michelson, 69, or Otis, with Kristen Michelson, 61, or Otis, as passenger. Neither of the Michelsons required transportation for injuries.

Highway 18 lanes were closed for several hours following the crash.

OPS was assisted by Yamhill County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, McMinnville Police and Sheridan Fire.