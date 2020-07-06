Grace Ann Vavrina - 1940 - 2020

Grace Ann Vavrina, 79, a resident of Hillsboro, Oregon, died Monday, July 6, 2020, at OHSU Tuality Community Hospital in Hillsboro.

Private Cremation Rites were held at the Hoyt Crematory in Forest Grove.

Grace was born July 9, 1940 in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of the late Robert Vavrina and Helen Cerveny. She was raised by her maternal aunt, Emily (Joseph) Doruska.

At age 14, grace moved to McMinnville, Oregon, where she lived with her oldest sister Emily (Frank) Docekal. She graduated in McMinnville High School's Class of 1958. Following high school, she resided in the communities of Sheridan, Redmond, Portland and Aloha. In 2008, she moved to Hillsboro, where she had resided since. Grace worked as a secretary at various businesses for many years. She enjoyed painting the family’s windows every Christmas. She was a generous, kind and giving person, always helping others. Her love of animals, particularly dogs and birds, was her passion.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Vavrina and Helen Cerveny, and Emily (Joseph) Doruska; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Emily (Frank) Docekal, Frances (Glen) Gastineau, and Delores (Dane) Gastineau; and cousin, Patricia (Gastineau) Ewing.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Rodney Speelman, Kendra Raiser (Kaipo), and Scott Speelman; also surviving are her two grandchildren and their spouses, Karly McCarthy (Nick) and children, Maddy and Rowan and Michael McCarthy; and several nieces and nephews.

The family suggests remembrances in her memory, Grace Vavrina Doruska, may be contributions to the animal shelter of their choice.

