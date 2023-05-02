Gordon Kay Neilson 1945 - 2024

Gordon Kay Neilson, 79 years old, died at home July 7, 2024, surrounded by family, after a year-long battle with brain cancer. Gordon was born January 10, 1945, to parents Jacob Lamont and Mildred Neilson in San Luis Obispo, California. He was one of five children. He graduated in 1963 from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, Utah.

In 1966, Gordon moved to Portland, Oregon, and worked for Bingham Company as a machinist. After several years, he became a small business owner in Sheridan, Oregon, operating a small machine shop until retirement in 1995. Gordon married Sandy on February 15, 1980, and upon his retirement in 1995 they purchased a ranch southeast of Bonanza, Oregon.

Gordon’s dream was to own a ranch and become a cattleman, which he achieved until death. Gordon was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His passion was ranching, hunting, fishing, camping, and horsemanship.

Gordon is survived in death by his spouse, Sandy Neilson of Bonanza, Oregon; three daughters, Cindi Ross (Charlie) of Washougal Washington, Wendy Miller of Bonanza, and Sandra Van Bergen (Brian) McMinnville, Oregon; two sons, Steve Burk (Melinda) of Sheridan, Oregon, and Scott Burk (April) of Shelton, Washington; seven grandchildren, Alicia Lehman (Ryan), Kathryne Cumberland (Kevin), Sara Manriquez (David), Ben Van Bergen (Carolanne), William Ross (Rosanna), Terra Burk (Kevin), and Brianna Rau (Keegan); 10 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Joyce Merrell of Utah, Kent Neilson of Oregon, and Carma Ovandipour of Utah; and sister-in-law, Diana Howard of Oregon.

Gordon was preceded in death by parents, Jacob Lamont and Mildred Neilson; brother, Gary L. Neilson; in-laws, Ernest and Helene Miller; and mother in-law, June Miller.

Celebration of Life is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. September 21, 2024, at Langell Valley Community Center, 9787 East Langell Valley Rd., Bonanza, OR 97623