GOP senators in Oregon walk out over cap and trade

SALEM — The Latest on a walkout by Oregon Senate Republicans to protest legislation to address climate change:

Updated 3:30 p.m.

Republican state senators who fled the Oregon Statehouse to prevent a vote on major climate legislation will be fined $500 a day each if there aren't enough senators present to vote on the bill.

A Go Fund Me page to raise money to pay the fines for the 12 Oregon senators had collected $4,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

The fines will begin Friday if enough GOP senators remain absent to prevent a vote on the cap-and-trade bill.

Under a cap and trade program, the state would put an overall limit on greenhouse gas emissions and auction off pollution “allowances” for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit.

Republicans, who are in the minority in both houses, want the proposal to be sent to the voters for approval instead.

Updated 11:50 a.m.

None of the Oregon Senate's 12 Republicans appeared for a vote on what could be the nation's second statewide cap and trade law.

Senate President Peter Courtney has requested the governor to deploy the state police to physically compel members back to the Statehouse.

Members will be fined $500 a day starting Friday for every day Republicans continue to delay a vote.

Courtney says he “had no choice” but to call the Oregon State Police and adds “this is the saddest day of my legislative life.”

He begged Republicans to return to take a vote calling their behavior “extraordinarily dangerous and explosive.”

Under a cap and trade program, the state would put an overall limit on greenhouse gas emissions and auction off pollution “allowances” for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit.

Updated 10:58 a.m.

Oregon Republicans have fled the Statehouse -- and the state -- to avoid taking a vote on a landmark climate plan.

Republicans want the proposal -- aimed at lowering the state's greenhouse gas emissions -- to be sent to the voters for approval. A spokeswoman for Senate Republicans says Thursday that negotiations with Democrats fell apart late Wednesday evening prompting conservatives to pursue a walkout.

The spokeswoman also confirms that some members have even left the state to avoid a vote.

The governor's office confirmed Wednesday that Gov. Kate Brown is preparing to deploy the State Police to physically compel members back to the statehouse.

Oregon State Police doesn't have jurisdiction beyond state lines.

Original story

It looks like Republicans in the Oregon Senate will again walk out to thwart majority Democrats’ goals, this time attempting to block a sweeping plan to address climate change.

Three Republican state senators confirmed to Oregon Public Broadcasting Thursday morning that many of their colleagues would be absent from the Capitol when a Senate floor session begins at 11 a.m., likely denying the chamber a quorum.

Democrats want to pass cap and trade, a free market solution to lower industrial greenhouse gas emissions. Cap and trade is a top priority for Democrats, who view the program as a way to meet the state's emission goals.

Under a cap and trade program, the state would put an overall limit on greenhouse gas emissions and auction off pollution “allowances” for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit. Democrats have presented the proposal as an efficient way to lower emissions while investing in low-income and rural communities’ ability to adapt to climate change.

Conservatives say it would hurt business and do little to stem the tide of climate change.

Gov. Kate Brown said Wednesday she's willing to extend the legislative session and mobilize the state police if Senate Republicans follow through with the threat to block the climate vote.

Senate Republican Leader Herman Baertschiger, Jr., responded to the governor's threats, saying that Democrats’ climate proposals threaten business and the livelihoods of rural communities.

Democrats control both the Oregon House and Senate. The GOP has previously used walkouts as a way to slow the legislative process.

Republicans walked out of the Senate earlier this session in protest of a school funding tax package. The standoff lasted four days, until the governor struck a deal to table legislation on gun control and vaccine requirements.