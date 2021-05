Gloria M. Carl

Gloria Carl passed away May 16, 2021, at the age of 87. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church. A viewing will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. the previous day, June 3, at Macy & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be at the St. James Catholic Cemetery.