Gloria J. Carter 1926 - 2019

Gloria Carter, 93, of McMinnville, Oregon, died December 7, 2019, from a stroke. After living in the Portland/Beaverton area most of her life, she moved to Lincoln City for six years before settling in McMinnville. She had many different retail jobs, but finished her working career as a school bus driver. An avid Blazer fan, she and her husband had season tickets for 20 years and she loyally continued to watch all games. She is survived by her sister, Virginia Clow; son, Terry (Joy); daughter, Susan Peavey (Robert); grandchildren, James and Sarah; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, in 1995.

Many thanks to the great drivers and staff at Dial-A-Ride who helped her maintain her independence until the very end.

Services will be private.