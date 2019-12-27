Global climate, local action

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
gophergrabber
Many years ago the earth was covered in a vast sheet of ice and snow. New York was uninhabitable as was the rest of the land that would become the US. Then, dramatically and over many, many years began to warm and make the environment habitable by man and beast. Then came 1970 and we were traumatized by global cooling. Then came now. No cooling and indeed the temperatures of the ocean rose .004 tenths of Fahrenheit. Since then the lower level schools began indoctrinating the students to fear global warming. Then climate change. All sorts of people with lots of money at stake began pushing climate change as something we could actually control. Lots of people believed that and still do to this day. Those people are trying to change the lives of everyone with the fear and false hoods that man actually has the power to control the weather. If this were true China and Russia would be the place to start cutting down on pollution. But no, the alarmists want to keep pushing this supposed problem with the knowledge nothing will change what we have not created. It is time to get back to worshipping the creator and not the creation. Quit being so silly. You are scaring the kids. And that is cruel.