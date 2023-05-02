Glenna Allene Toft 1937 - 2023

Glenna Allene (Coon) Toft, age 86, passed away December 24, 2023, near Lafayette, Oregon. She was born January 6, 1937, to Alfred (“Al”) and Emilie (Vidal) Coon in Los Angeles, California. She died peacefully at home, where she had lived with her husband of 68 years, Ronald Arthur Toft, for more than four decades, after moving there from Keizer, Oregon. Ronald preceded her in death in December of 2022. The two were married October 3, 1954, in Los Angeles.

Glenna is survived by her three children, Mickey Toft of Salem, Oregon, and Steve Toft of Gresham, Oregon; and daughter, Pam (Toft) Rizo of Tomball, Texas. She is also survived by her sister, Emilie (Coon) Kelley of Ville Platte, Louisiana; and brother, John Coon of Cornelius, Oregon. She was preceded in death by two siblings, a brother, Alfred Coon Jr.; and a sister, Colleen (Coon) Carrier. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

No memorial service is planned. Her ashes will be scattered privately. To share remembrances and tributes, go to https://www.forevermissed.com/glenna-allene-toft/about.