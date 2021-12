Glenn Rice 1938 - 2021

Glenn Rice, beloved husband of Colleen; father of five, Timothy, Kathleen, Cynthia, Kimberly and Melissa; grandfather of 18; and great-grandfather of 27, will be remembered and celebrated in services at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7200 Northwest Pike Road, Yamhill Oregon 97148. ALL are welcome to attend.