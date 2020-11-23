Glenn Ellis Jr. 1942 - 2020

Glenn Ellis Jr. passed away November 23, 2020. He died right at home on the farm that he loved so much.

Glenn was born January 2, 1942, in Oregon City, to Glenn and Doris Ellis and was the oldest of five children.

He considered his early years to be the best a child could possibly want. He was adventurous and always the leader.

He was a father with five kids; he played bass in a Portland band; he was a builder and a cabinet maker; he was the president of a biker group; he was a farmer and loved his cows; he painted wildlife and carved guns; he could build anything; he absolutely loved a big vegetable garden and also loved giving away the produce; he was a great cook; and, above all, he was completely devoted to his wife, Shari.

Glenn is survived by his wife; his four children, Sandra Ellis, Glenn Ellis II, Robert Ellis (Aubrie), and Toby Ellis; his three step-daughters, Lisa Young (Rusty), Erin Galyean (Tim) and Mindy Buxton; 11 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

He’s also survived by brothers, Tim Ellis (Nancy), and Steve Ellis (Sue); and a sister, Carolee Ellis.

Glenn felt truly blessed with his family and some really great friends. He left a legacy of artisan woodcraft all over the state. He will be missed very much.