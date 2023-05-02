Glenda J. Smith 1947 - 2024

Glenda J. Smith, age 77, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 6, 2024, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Glenda was born August 31, 1947, in Vallejo, California, and spent her earlier years between Idaho and California while raising her son, Jimmy, and her daughter, Kimberly.

During her working years, Glenda was employed by Mountain Bell in Idaho. While residing in California, Glenda worked as a Property Manager Assistant for Public Storage. In the late 1980s, Glenda began working for Act Media in the Marketing Department, where she met co-worker, Donna Gentile. The two fast became friends and, later, partners in life, having enjoyed each other's companionship for the past 34 years. In 2010, Glenda and Donna relocated from California to McMinnville.

Glenda lived her life to the fullest, making good friends and having fun wherever she ventured in life. She and Donna especially enjoyed gardening, canning, and working jigsaw puzzles together while home.

They filled their social calendar with many camping trips, card games, ("Hand and Foot," a favorite), entertaining family and friends, wine tasting, listening to live music, and dancing to "Strawberry Wine" Wednesday evenings at PV.

Glenda was also a very active member of the Elks, where she held the Inner Guard position for five years, served as Treasurer of the Rambling Rejects Camper Club, and passionately supported and volunteered for Camp Meadowood, an Elks'-sponsored camp for hearing and speech-impaired children.

Glenda was preceded in death by her brothers, Earl Minshew, David Minshew, and Kenneth Luca. Survivors include her partner, Donna Gentile of McMinnville; son, Jimmy (Kelli) Smith of McMinnville; daughter, Kimberly (Russell) Newman of Blackfoot, Idaho; grandsons, Bradley Newman, JJ (Laura) Newman, and Keith (Lindsay) Newman; five great-grandchildren, all of Idaho; brother, Casey (Barbara) Minshew of Idaho; sisters, Rita Lewis, Marilou Bullock, Jeannie Bangham Nail (John Kemp), all of Idaho, and Gayle (Ron) Christensen of Oregon; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Glenda will be sorely missed by everyone who knew her.

A Celebration of Glenda’s life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2024, at the Tualatin Valley Elks Lodge, 8350 S.W. Warm Springs St., Tualatin, OR 97062.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Glenda's name to benefit the children attending Camp Meadowood. Donations may be mailed to: OSEA Trust – Meadowood, c/o Oregon State Elks Assn. 6150 S.W. Hampton St., Ste#232, Portland, OR 97223.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.